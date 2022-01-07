Ruto woos Western region to support his presidential bid

Deputy President William Ruto has urged western Kenya residents to support his presidential bid.

He said he was committed to transforming the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

Dr Ruto said Kenya was ripe for a leader who is keen to ensuring equal opportunities for all its citizens irrespective of their social status.

Speaking in Ekitale and Bumula grounds in Bungoma County on Friday, Dr Ruto told voters to support leaders whose development track record was clear.

“It’s only through the Bottom Up economic model that is being spearheaded by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that can transform the lives of ordinary citizens,” said Dr Ruto.

He said his proposed economic model has unsettled his competitors who were advocating for a trickle down model that only befits a few at the top.

“The few beneficiaries of the trickle down economic model are now worried about the proposed Bottom Up approach. That is why they have identified their puppet candidate who will protect their wealth and interests,” he said.

He added: “We are a party with national outlook, clear development track record. We have plans and ideologies that will take the country to greater heights of success, while our competitors are only thriving on tribalism and rhetoric.”

The Deputy President had earlier addressed a delegation from Shinyalu and Ikolomani constituencies in Kakamega County at his Sugoi home.

“We must change the economic system so that we have one that recognises ordinary citizens,who are the majority in this country,” said Dr Ruto.

Present were MPs Dan Wanyama(Webuye West), John Waluke(Sirisia), Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Didmus Barasa(Kimilili) and Mwambu Mabonga(Bumula).

Former CS Rashid Echesa and former Kakamega Bonny Khalwale were also present.

He said Kenya’s economy has been held at ransom by a few wealthy individuals.

“There are people who are hell bent to ensure this country remains poor. They want a state where people remain poor so that they continue misusing them,” he said.

He wondered how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will change the country’s economy, yet he failed to do so when he served in previous governments.

“If I had been invited by the billionaires to the ‘presidential interviews’, I would have simply told them that they have no capacity to decide for the voters on matters of leadership,” said Dr Ruto.

The MPs told voters in the region to rally behind Dr Ruto, saying he was committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all Kenyans.

Mr Washiali said Dr Ruto’s development track record was unmatched.

They said said the Luhya community was tired of supporting Mr Odinga who had nothing to show in terms of development.

“We ask our brothers Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to join forces with the hustler movement if challenges facing our community have to be resolved,” said Mr Washiali.

Mr Echesa said Luhya leaders have been cheated on presidency for decades and are now ready to chat their own political path.

Mr Barasa said laws were being changed to ensure ODM and other tribal parties ascend to power while crucial bills were being rejected.

He wondered how the Chief Justice could retire at the age of 70 while ‘deadwoods’ were being recycled.

“We want a leader with a clear policy to people, economy, democracy and issues affecting wananchi,” said Mr Waluke.

Mr Mabonga said the recent Kakamega endorsement of ODM leader Raila Odinga was not a Luhya affair but was orchestrated by individuals who were pursuing selfish interests.

Mr Khalwale said sugar and agriculture sectors in western Kenya did well during the tenure of Dr Ruto as Agriculture minister but now we’re suffering.