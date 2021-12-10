Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ambassador Ken Osinde is dead

ByClaire Wanja
Tags

Deputy President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde is dead.

Reports indicate that he passed away following a short illness at a Nairobi hospital.

The DP, eulogized Osinde as a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills.

” My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills. As our Chief of Staff, he was hardworking, diligent, broad thinker and a master of human resources, ” said the DP

” We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace my friend, Ken,” he added.

On social media this is what people had to say.

@OleItumbi: Ken is a great guy. Powerful but approachable. Big Title & Big Heart. Ambassador Ken Osinde….. It will never be Past Tense, you are forever PRESENT! Death is Stupid.. To Family & Friends, May God strengthen you & Grace fill every space in your rooms and hearts HEARTBREAKING!
@nyakundi_ke: Sad Day To Kisii Community. Ambassador Ken Osinde is Dead.

 

 

  

Latest posts

Here is Raila’s full Azimio La Umoja National Convention statement

Claire Wanja

Alfred Mutua awarded Best Africa Governor 2021

Muraya Kamunde

Gov’t to commit more resources to prisons, correctional facilities

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More