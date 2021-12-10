Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ambassador Ken Osinde is dead

Deputy President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde is dead.

Reports indicate that he passed away following a short illness at a Nairobi hospital.

The DP, eulogized Osinde as a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills.

” My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills. As our Chief of Staff, he was hardworking, diligent, broad thinker and a master of human resources, ” said the DP

” We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace my friend, Ken,” he added.

On social media this is what people had to say.