Fuel and maize flour subsidies are likely to be phased out by the government due to their sustainability. President William Ruto has said the two subsidies have cost the exchequer more than 80 billion shillings so far. Without fuel subsidy, consumers will pay 214 shillings for a liter of petrol and 206.17 for diesel. The maize flour subsidy has been less successful leaving the government with more than 10 billion shillings of debt owed to maize millers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...