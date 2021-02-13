Ruto’s lawyer Karim Khan elected ICC prosecutor

British lawyer Karim Khan has been elected as the next International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor for a term of nine years.

Karim Khan was elected during the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court during its second nineteenth session on 12th February at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Khan won a secret ballot against three other candidates to replace lead Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and will assume the post on 16th June 2021.

In the just concluded elections, the Assembly also elected two Vice Presidents for the twentieth to the twenty-second sessions of the Assembly, H.E Mr Robert Keith Rae from Canada and H.E Ms Katerina Sequensova from the Czech Republic.

The President of the Assembly, H.E. Mr. O-Gon Kwon, concluded his term noting in a pre-recorded statement that,”It has been a great honour to serve as President for the last three years. We have faced some interesting times during that period. These included a very heavy agenda of important matters for the future of the Court and the Assembly, and – over the last year – the additional challenges of a global pandemic.”

“Sincere gratitude for the support of all stakeholders during my time as President of the Assembly,” he concluded.

The new Bureau will assume office as of 13 February 2021 until the end of the Assembly of States Parties in December 2023.

Karim Khan, who is also Queens Counsel was Deputy President William Ruto’s lead defence counsel at the Hague.

DP Ruto was among six high-profile figures accused of crimes against humanity by former ICC Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo.

However, in 2016, the ICC terminated charges of crimes against Ruto and co-accused Joshua Sang due to lack of evidence.