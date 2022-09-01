Ruto’s legal team pokes holes into allegations by petitioners

President elect William Ruto’s defense team is urging the Supreme Court of Kenya to dismiss the presidential petition terming it fictional. Led by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, Ruto’s team deconstructed the allegations made by the first petitioner Raila Odinga and affidavits filed by Arnold Ochieng’, Okiya Omtata and John Githongo saying they lack proof to demonstrate the election was bungled. As Gichuki Wachira reports Ruto’s defense team has invited the judges to view the events mentioned in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati’s affidavit as an attempted but failed coup d’etat orchestrated by the national security committee.

  

