Ruto’s UDA wants Koome to quit election preparedness committee

Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA), now wants Chief Justice Martha Koome to relinquish her position in the technical working committee established to oversee the country’s election preparedness, citing conflict of interest.

In a letter to the CJ Wednesday, UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina claimed that her continued involvement in the technical working group “is likely to interfere with and shall threaten free and fair elections come 2022,”

“We opine that your involvement in the consultative meetings of the Technical Working Committee is a clear violation of the Constitution, the Judicial Service Act, 2011, the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, the Public Officer Ethics Act, 2003, the Bangalore Principles and the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers,” Maina said in the letter

According to the DP’s party, it is the sole responsibility of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct manage and prepare for elections.

Maina vehemently maintains that Koome and Judiciary have no role whatsoever in the matter save for handling emerging election disputes.

“Your role and more so as the President of the Supreme Court of Kenya creates a clear case of conflict of interest noting that Chief Justice is constitutionally required to act as an arbiter in election petitions,” Ms. Maina said in the letter

In their demand to have the CJ pull out of the working group, UDA leaders argue that her involvement is tantamount to participating in elections matters.

They insist that Koome cannot break away from known practice and tradition where the heads of judiciary such as David Maraga and Willy Mutunga never took part in electoral matters.

“It is our humble submission that you have no role whatsoever in election planning and your participation is similar to allowing a judge to prepare submissions for a client in readiness for a trial only for the same judge to sit, hear and determine the case,” the party charged