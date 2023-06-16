Rutto, Nzilani take oath of office as JSC members

Isaac Kiprono Rutto and Caroline Nzilani King’oku-Ajuoga Friday took the Oath of Office members of the Judicial Service Commission before Chief Justice Martha Koome, at the Kisumu Law Courts.

The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) approved the nomination of the former Bomet Governor and Nzilani for appointment to the JSC.

The two members were nominated by President William Ruto on May 3 to represent Kenyans before the 11-member commission led by the Chief Justice.

Their nomination was then communicated to Parliament by Speaker Moses Wetangula ahead of their vetting exercise.

“I wish to convey a message from H.E the President regarding the nomination of persons for appointment as members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC),” Wetangula told the House then.

The two replace Felix Koskei and Prof Olive Mugenda whose five-year term is expiring in November 2023.