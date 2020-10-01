RVR Kenya ordered to pay KRA Kshs. 1.6B in taxes

The Kenya Revenue Authority is now free to collected up to Kshs 1.6 billion in unpaid taxes from the Rift Valley Railways (RVR) Kenya Limited dating back to 2011 following a ruling made by the Tax Appeals Tribunal on 25th September, 2020.

The tax due by the railway operator emanates from an audit carried out by KRA into the firm’s records and the operations which raised an assessment of Kshs. 1,696,233,674, comprising Custom Duty, Value, Added Tax, Withholding Tax Income Tax and Withholding VAT.

The railway company had appealed against tax assessment contained in an objection decision dated 11th December 2017 following an audit conducted between 2011 and 2016.

RVR Kenya later filed an appeal on 24th January 2018, where it sought for orders that the additional taxes be struck out, confirmation of assessment be declared unfair and enforcement of the demand for the tax to be set aside.

KRA defended its tax audit saying additional taxes had been raised were justified under the Tax Procedures Act.

In its Judgement the tribunal ordered the railway operator to pay Kshs. 1,639,516,383 comprising Custom Duty, Value Added Tax, Withholding Tax Income Tax and Withholding VAT.

However, the railway company got a reprieve from the tribunal as it was allowed to reduce its tax debt by Kshs. 56,717,291 after providing the requisite supporting documents.

Rift Valley Railways was dealt a heavy blow after the government cancelled its 25 years concessionaire license in July 2017 over failure to meet obligations, a month after SGR begun operations.