Rwanda and Guinea clash as CHAN semifinal spot beckons

Guinea and Rwanda will meet for the first time at the African Nations Championship when both nations face off in the second quarter final Sunday,31st January 2021 of the ongoing African Nations Championship at Limbe Omnisport Stadium,Limbe,Cameroon.

The match will be broadcast live on KBC CHANNEL 1 TV kicking off at 10PM,East African time tonight

Already Cameroon and Mali have already sealed their semi final spots after winning their respective quarter final matches on Saturday.

Rwanda have never made it past the quarter-finals, while the Slyi Nationale finished fourth in 2016, after losing to Congo DR in the third-place playoff game.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Guinea finished first in Group D thanks to their stronger goal difference, as they were tied with the Chipolopolo of Zambia on five points at the top of the group.

In a crucial final group game, Guinea rallied from 2-1 down to grab an important point against Tanzania, sealing their place in the next round with an impressive 2-2 draw.

Their opponents Rwanda progressed to the quarter-finals with five points, finishing as runners-up to defending champions Morocco in Group C.

The Amavubi opened their campaign with goalless draws against the Cranes of Uganda and Morocco, before sealing a place in the knockout stages with a hard-fought victory over Togo in the final group game.

Twenty-two-year-old striker Yakhouba Gnagna Barry is the highest goalscorer at the tournament with three goals, and Guinea will once again rely on him to provide their attacking threat.

Central defender Mohamed Traore is suspended and will sit out this tie after picking up a second yellow card against Tanzania on Wednesday.

Rwanda will be without the services of defender Thierry Manzi, who picked up an early injury last time out against Togo.

APR striker Ernest Sugira will push for a return to the starting XI, after coming off the bench to score the winner against Togo.

Tell Us What You Think