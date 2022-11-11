Rwanda engages Kenya in planned weighbridge set up

Rwanda roads officials have engaged their Kenyan counterparts in the planned set up of 8 weighbridges along 1,500km of its paved roads in the east African country.

A team from the country’s Transport Development Agency toured Kenya for benchmarking with Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) on axle road control.

The team led by Frank Kehonza the Programme Manager for Rwanda Transport Development Agency toured Juja and Athi River weighbridges on a familiarization and study tour in order to actualize the same in the East African Community (EAC) member state.

Gihoza added that after a study was conducted, 8 locations were established where weighbridges will be erected, two are under implementation and will be in operation next year.

Out of 32,000km of roads in Rwanda only 1,500km are paved.

KeNHA Assistant Director in charge of Axle Road Control Michael Ngala who took the delegation on the benchmarking tour thanked the team saying the journey ahead requires participation with other stakeholders in getting off road from overloading.

Ngala noted that KeNHA receives Ksh 22 billion annually for maintenance of roads which is not enough due to frequent cases of overloading.

Kenya Truckers Association Chair Kennedy Karissa who accompanied the delegation said that though some of his members have been accused of harassing KeNHA officials, there are internal mechanisms the association use to deal with them which are very punitive to curb the vice.

Senior superintendent of police John Gichohi who is in charge of the Axle Load Unit said they have been able to nab most of truck drivers who overload and through due process they have been arraigned in a court of law.