Kenya bolsters preparedness against Marburg Virus

Kenya has prepared specialised laboratories across the country to combat a potential outbreak

The Ministry of Health has enhanced its preparedness and response strategy against the Marburg virus outbreak.

Although Kenya has not recorded any Marburg cases, recent reports from neighboring Rwanda and regional travel links have prompted the government to bolster its readiness.

Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, stated that they are intensifying surveillance to safeguard Kenyans.

She gave the update while chairing the National Taskforce on Mpox and Marburg Virus Disease, which convened to review and strengthen Kenya’s preparedness and response strategy.

The meeting focused on reinforcing containment measures as Kenya reports 14 confirmed Mpox cases, with the taskforce ramping up surveillance and national response efforts.

“The government is prioritizing the training of health workers and establishing specialized treatment units to ensure a swift response if needed,” Muthoni said.

She emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to protecting the health security of every Kenyan by enhancing preparedness and response measures in collaboration with partners.

Rwanda has confirmed 66 Marburg cases in what is one of the largest recorded outbreaks since the outbreak was first reported on September 27.

Marburg virus is a severe zoonotic disease similar to Ebola, with a high fatality rate ranging from 24% to 88% depending on the virus strain and case management.

Transmission occurs through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated surfaces.

Vaccine

There is no specific vaccine or treatment hence supportive care remains the primary form of medical intervention.

The Sabin Vaccine Institute on Thursday, October 31 dispatched approximately 1,000 additional doses of its investigational vaccine, in a continued collaboration with Rwanda to address the current Marburg virus outbreak.

The vaccine is currently in Phase 2 trials with no safety concerns reported to date.

The organisation stated that it has demonstrated rapid immunity within one week in non-human primates and safety and immunogenicity in humans in Phase 1 trials.