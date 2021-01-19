Rwanda hold Uganda in East Africa affair at CHAN,Morocco Pip Togo

Uganda and Rwanda played out to a goalless draw in a game of few clear-cut chances at the African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

Rwanda ‘Amavubi’ play maker Muhadjiri Hakizimana grazed the crossbar on the half hour mark when he dribbled past two defenders before his final effort failed to find the net.

Captain Jacques Tuyisengeh also headed just wide in the 40th minute after an intiving cross from the right beat Uganda goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

The Cranes’ only chance of the game fell to Aziz Abdu Kayondo on the hour mark after goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera made an hash of an aerial ball but the midfielder could not take advantage.

Rwanda face an arduous task in their next game as they face holders Morocco on Friday while Uganda take on debutantes Togo in the group’s other game of the day.

In another group ‘C’ match Title holders Morocco laboured to a 1-0 victory over debutants Togo

Defender Yahya Jabrane converted a first-half penalty at the second attempt to hand the Atlas Lions the win in their opening Group C match.

But the North Africans could have won the match by a wider margin but for the profligacy of their strikers and agility of goalkeeper Abdoul-Moubarak Aigba who made several saves.

Strikers Walid El Karti and star Ayoub El Kaabi were the chief culprits as they fluffed six scoring chances in the box to sum up a frustrating match for the holders.

The Atlas Lions who are favourites on paper dominated from the start for long spells of the game, but failed to execute in the final third.

While the defending champions Morocco will be happy by starting the competition with a victory, they will have to rethink their attacking strategy after missing more than six scoring opportunities.

