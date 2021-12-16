All passengers arriving in Rwanda must quarantine for three days at a designated hotel at their own cost starting Thursday 16th, the health ministry has said.

A Covid-19 PCR test will be taken upon arrival and an additional test, taken on day 3 and on day 7 at own cost, from the arrival date, at a designated testing site.

This came following the confirmation of the Omicron variant in Rwanda.

In a statement, the the Ministry of Health in Rwanda spelt out the measures to be observed as it urged the public to exercise extra vigilance, particularly as we approach the end of year festive season.

“Arriving and departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure and should comply with health guidelines.” Read the statement.

According to the statement, the measures may be reviewed anytime necessary upon a health assessment.

The government of Rwanda has also prohibited movements between midnight ( 12 AM) – 4 AM adding that all businesses must close by 11 PM.

Night clubs have been suspended, as well as live band entertainment in other venues the ministry said noting that Organized concerts will be approved on a case by case basis by RDB.

Public offices will continue at no more than 30% capacity with employers being encouraged to limit staff to essential workers who interface with the public.

Other measures by the Ministry of Health, Rwanda include: