All passengers arriving in Rwanda must quarantine for three days at a designated hotel at their own cost starting Thursday 16th, the health ministry has said.
A Covid-19 PCR test will be taken upon arrival and an additional test, taken on day 3 and on day 7 at own cost, from the arrival date, at a designated testing site.
This came following the confirmation of the Omicron variant in Rwanda.
In a statement, the the Ministry of Health in Rwanda spelt out the measures to be observed as it urged the public to exercise extra vigilance, particularly as we approach the end of year festive season.
“Arriving and departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure and should comply with health guidelines.” Read the statement.
According to the statement, the measures may be reviewed anytime necessary upon a health assessment.
The government of Rwanda has also prohibited movements between midnight ( 12 AM) – 4 AM adding that all businesses must close by 11 PM.
Night clubs have been suspended, as well as live band entertainment in other venues the ministry said noting that Organized concerts will be approved on a case by case basis by RDB.
Public offices will continue at no more than 30% capacity with employers being encouraged to limit staff to essential workers who interface with the public.
Other measures by the Ministry of Health, Rwanda include:
- Private businesses will continue at 50% capacity and must comply with Covid-19 preventive measures.
- Physical conferences and meetings will continue at 75% occupancy. All participants must present a negative Ccvid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to the meeting.
- Public transport will continue with buses operating at full capacity with seated passengers only. Bus operators must ensure windows are open for proper ventilation .
- Motos and bicycles are permitted to carry passengers and must comply with Covid-19 preventive measures.
- Restaurants shall continue to operate with a 50% occupancy limit. Restaurants with outdoor seating service may operate at 75% of venue capacity.
- Bars shall continue to resume gradually nationwide, in adherence with Covid-19 preventive measures.
- All services held at places of worship should not exceed 50% maximum occupancy.
- Tourism activity will continue in strict adherence with Covid-19 health guidelines. This includes hotels, tour operators and transport services facilitating guests.
- Individual and non-contact outdoor sports activities are permitted.
- Gyms and fitness centers will continue to re-open progressively.
- Swimming pools, massage parlors, saunas, shall continue to open gradually. Customers must be fully vaccinated (except persons under 18 years of age) and should possess negative Covid-19 PCR test results taken within 72 hours in accordance with RDB guidelines.
- Attendance at a wake/vigil (Ikiriyo) should not exceed 30 persons at any one time. Funeral gatherings at gravesides should not exceed 50 persons.
- Gaming activities shall resume gradually in accordance with guidelines provided by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
The government has called upon all citizens to get fully vaccinated, frequently tested, and encouraged to work remotely if and when possible while continuing to observe preventive measures.
Omicron
On 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern (VOC), on the basis of advice from WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution.
The variant has been given the name Omicron.
Omicron variant is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike protein, some of which are concerning and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility.
Current understanding of the Omicron variant from recent data are likely to evolve as more data becomes available.
