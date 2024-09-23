Rwanda, Singapore unveil AI playbook for small states at UN Summit

Rwanda and Singapore jointly launched the AI Playbook for Small States on Sunday, September 22, during the United Nations Summit of the Future (SOTF) in New York City.

The playbook, developed by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation, provides best practices for small states to implement AI strategies and policies effectively.

Announced by Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information, Josephine Teo, the AI Playbook was hailed as a significant step in shaping the global AI discourse.

It was created as part of the Digital Forum of Small States (Digital FOSS), an initiative that helps small nations tackle the unique challenges they face in adopting AI, such as limited resources, talent shortages, and the complexities of governance frameworks.

Singapore, as the convenor of Digital FOSS, led efforts to gather input from small states, identifying common obstacles and sharing successful approaches.

The playbook offers insights into AI development, governance, safety, and societal impact, enabling small states to learn from one another’s experiences and create AI strategies that suit their specific needs.

The AI Playbook is designed to be a living document, continually updated as AI technology evolves and new lessons are learned.

Its goal is to help small states overcome barriers and harness AI’s transformative power to boost economic growth and improve societal well-being.

Launched in 2022, Digital FOSS provides a platform for small states to collaborate on digital policy and technology challenges.

It aligns with global initiatives such as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Digital Compact, with the AI Playbook contributing to these efforts by helping small states use AI for economic and societal advancement.

The playbook’s launch marks a new era of cooperation among small states.

By sharing resources, knowledge, and experiences, small states can navigate the complexities of AI adoption and governance more effectively.

Singapore, Rwanda, and the Digital FOSS community are leading the way for small states to leverage AI’s potential, driving innovation while promoting an inclusive and sustainable digital future.

In Rwanda, a national AI policy was adopted in 2023, aimed at powering economic growth and improving quality of life.

At the launch, Rwanda’s Minister for ICT, Paula Ingabire, highlighted the potential of AI to boost productivity across key sectors such as agriculture, public administration, education, health, manufacturing, and financial services, estimating AI’s potential impact in Rwanda to be around $589 million.