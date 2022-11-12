Rwanda to establish weighbridges after Kenya’s benchmarking tour

Rwanda is set to put up its first weighbridges along the 1500 kilometers of its paved roads, after a team from the country’s Transport Development Agency toured Kenya for benchmarking with Kenya National Highway Authority on axle road control.

The team led by Frank Kehonza the programme manager for Rwanda transport development agency toured Juja and Athi river weighbridges on a familiarization and study tour in order to actualize the same in their country.

“A study was conducted in our country, 8 locations were established where weighbridges will be erected, two are under implementation and will be in operation next year,” Gihoza said.

Out of 32,000 kilometers of roads in Rwanda only 1,500 are paved.

Kenya National Highway authority assistant director in charge of axle road control Eng Michael Ngala who took the delegation on the benchmarking tour thanked the team saying the journey ahead requires participation with other stakeholders in getting off road from overloading.

Ngala noted that kasha receives khs 22 billion annually for maintenance of roads which is not enough saying this could reduce if Kenyans are patriotic enough in helping incidences of overloading.

Kenya truckers association Chair Kennedy Karissa who accompanied the delegation said that though some of his members have been accused of harassing KENHA officials, there are internal mechanisms the association use to deal with them which are very punitive to curb the vice.

Senior superintendent of police John Gichohi who is in charge of the Axle load unit said that they have been able to nab most of truck drivers who overload and through due process they have been arraigned in a court of law.