Rwandan community in Kenya commemorates 30th Liberation Day

Rwandans living in Kenya gathered on Saturday, July 27, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Liberation Day.

The event, attended by over 800 people including members of the diplomatic corps, friends of Rwanda, and the Rwandan community in Kenya, marked a significant occasion.

Rwanda’s Liberation Day, celebrated annually on July 4th, commemorates the historical day when the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) and the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) led by President Paul Kagame liberated the country, ending the 100-day genocide against the Tutsi that claimed a million innocent lives.

Rwandan missions abroad celebrate the day on varying dates.

Addressing the gathering, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Kenya, Martin Ngoga, emphasized the significance of Liberation Day as a symbol of Rwanda’s transition from an oppressive and discriminatory regime.

He highlighted that the day marks the beginning of freedom from oppression and the rebirth of a nation, providing an opportunity for Rwandans to reflect on their progress and share their liberation story, the journey of unity and reconciliation, and the country’s ongoing renewal and vision for a brighter future.

Ngoga also expressed gratitude to the Kenyan government for its crucial role in Rwanda’s reconstruction and development journey.

He acknowledged the strong bonds of friendship and the unwavering support that has enabled robust trade, investments, and growing people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Josphat Maikara, Deputy Director-General of the Americas and the Caribbean Directorate at the State Department for Foreign Affairs, represented the Kenyan government at the event.

He praised Rwanda’s remarkable transformation over the past 30 years, noting that Rwanda has faced adversity with courage, healed wounds with compassion, and rebuilt the nation with determination.

Maikara reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working closely with Rwanda to champion the cause of the continent and further strengthen the historical bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The celebration of Rwanda’s 30th Liberation Day in Kenya served as a testament to the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and progress that defines the Rwandan community both at home and abroad.