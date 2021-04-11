Award-winning Rwandan Film “The 600 – The Soldiers’ Story” commemorates the 27th anniversary of genocide.

On 7th April, Rwanda, and Rwandese around the world, began ‘Kwibuka’ – meaning “to Remember”, which is an annual Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The week-long official Commemoration reflects on the 100 days, between April and July 1994, during which over 800,000 men, women & children, of the Tutsi and moderate Hutu, were slaughtered. This made headlines around the world. A lesser-known Story, however, is that of “The 600”.

When the genocide began on 7th April 1994, a group of 600 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion of the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA), in Kigali for Peace Talks, became surrounded by over 10,000 soldiers of the Hutu power government. The 600: The Soldiers’ Story, is a film that is important and inspirational film. It not only honours self-sacrifice and courage, but also honours the memory of those who died during the genocide.

The 114-minute Action Docufilm, by Great Blue Production, was officially released in Rwanda on 4th July 2019. Internationally acclaimed, The 600 has won Best Documentary at the Winter Film Awards in New York City, Best Director for a Feature Documentary at the Golden State Film Festival and Best Feature at the Austria International Film Festival 2020.

It is available on MyMovies.Africa.

