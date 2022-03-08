Rwandan First Lady to grace IWD celebrations in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Lady Margaret will lead the nation in commemorating International Women’s Day 2022, at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) Kabete.

According to a programme by State House, the First Lady of Rwanda, Mrs Jeanette Kagame will be the Chief Guest at the celebrations.

She will also witness the inauguration of the Margaret Kenyatta Institute of Gender and Development Studies which is domiciled at KSG.

President Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term in office will unveil the commemorative plaque to officially open the Centre and also confer gender awards to the annual Trailblazers.

The Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes has since last month visited the homes of selected trailblazers aged over 70 to award them for their immense contribution to Kenya’s political, social, or economic scene.

The awards are part of events leading to International Women’s Day on March 8.

The trailblazers have excelled in immense constitutional provisions on gender equality, as well as initiatives that have made a difference, especially in reducing gender inequalities and or empowerment of women.

This is in the ministry’s Trailblazer Awards and Recognition Programme which seeks to highlight women’s contribution to development through leadership, education and innovation among other fields.

“The objective of this visit is to deliver a goodwill message, articulate the president’s vision for Kenya and the central role of women, as well as appreciate and recognize their individual contribution,” said Prof. Margaret Kobia.

Among those celebrated are Muthoni Gachanja Likimani, Nyiva Mwendwa, Prof Miriam Were, and Joan Mjomba.

This year, the theme for International Women’s Day is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.