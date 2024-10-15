Rwanda’s Marburg virus outbreak under control, health authorities say

Rwanda’s efforts to combat the Marburg virus are yielding positive results, but citizens are urged to remain vigilant to fully eradicate this deadly virus, according to the country’s Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana.

During a press conference, he emphasized that while the nation’s strategies are effective, continued caution is essential for the complete elimination of the virus.

Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya echoed these sentiments, asserting that Rwanda should not face repercussions for its transparency regarding the outbreak.

He declared the Marburg virus situation in the country as “controlled” and expressed confidence that Rwanda would soon emerge from this crisis.

Dr. Kaseya praised Rwanda’s response as a strong example for the continent, highlighting the swift actions taken to manage the outbreak and the importance of clear communication in public health efforts.

“Rwanda’s Marburg virus response sets a strong example for Africa, ensuring the country comes out of this outbreak very soon,” he remarked.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen also commended Rwanda’s proactive leadership in addressing the Marburg virus outbreak.

“It has been great to see the proactive leadership and rapid mobilization of the in-country Marburg response,” she said, noting the long history of cooperation between the CDC and Rwanda in tackling health challenges.

As of Monday, Rwanda has reported 62 confirmed cases of the Marburg virus, with 21 individuals currently in isolation receiving treatment.

Unfortunately, 15 deaths have been recorded, while 26 individuals have recovered. The country has conducted a cumulative total of 3,797 tests, with 708 vaccines administered.

Understanding the Marburg Virus

The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and can spread through human-to-human contact, causing severe hemorrhagic fever with a case fatality rate ranging from 23% to 90%.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, and muscle pain, often followed by severe complications such as organ failure and massive haemorrhaging.

The virus spreads through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals, making it particularly dangerous in healthcare settings if strict protective measures are not adhered to.

Although no specific treatment for Marburg hemorrhagic fever exists, early supportive care—such as rehydration and symptomatic treatment—can improve survival rates. Scientists are actively developing therapies, including blood treatments and antiviral drugs, but no licensed treatment is available yet.

Preventive measures against Marburg virus infection are still being researched, particularly concerning transmission from wildlife to humans. However, avoiding contact with fruit bats and sick non-human primates in central Africa is one way to protect against infection.

Rwanda’s government is implementing strict public health measures to prevent person-to-person transmission and mitigate the risk of further spread.

The Ministry of Health continues to coordinate with international partners like the Africa CDC and U.S. CDC, along with local authorities, to manage the outbreak and safeguard public health.