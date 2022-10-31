Rwanda’s YEGO Global begins taxi-hailing service in Kenya

YEGO Global has become the latest ride-hailing service to enter Kenya’s taxi transport space betting on lower commissions and competitive driver welfare to topple rivals.

The entry of the Rwandese ride-hailing taxi firm in the Kenyan market through its local subsidiary, YEGO Mobility, comes barely a week after drivers signed to Uber, Bolt and Little Cab went on the street to protest against high commissions on fares charged by the three dominant ride-hailing.

Speaking during official launch, YEGO Global Founder and Chief Executive Officer Karanvir Singh said the firm will charged drivers 12pc commission per trip which is the lowest in the market.

Bolt currently charges the highest commission at the rate of 20pc, followed by Uber with 18pc and Little Cab 15pc.

Singh says YEGO drivers will also get personal accident insurance at no cost and a medical insurance to qualifying drivers.

“It is a very proud moment for YEGO Mobility to be the 1st licensed app by NTSA in Kenya. We are providing a customized solution for Kenya, one that has been purpose built to free the driver community from the digital slavery of the Gig economy,” said Singh.

Additionally, the firm says fares will also be kept in line with the prevailing fuel prices and traffic situations, and drivers can withdraw their earnings on demand with the actual processing fees.

YEGO Mobility is also targeting to establish a Sacco for its drivers where it has committed to pay 10pc of its dividend to the SACCO to secure the drivers’ future.

YEGO Global has been operating in Rwanda since 2016 where it became the first licensee in Rwanda to provide a smart mobility solution using Intelligent Connected Fare Meters (ICFM) and now controls 100pc market share of the taxicab and bodaboda market in Kigali and will expand to cover the entire country.

“Our innovative “frugal” approach allows us to design a solution for emerging markets, where driving a taxicab or boda is a fulltime job and not a gig. Our low-friction approach not only ensures that we are fair to both Drivers and Passengers, but that we are sustainable for decades to come,” added Singh.

On the other hand, consumers who request for ride will start their trip by scanning a QR code with the unique ‘Pair Ride’ which is also accepted by the driver.

YEGO says passengers’ destination and preferred payment option is seamlessly transferred to enable navigation and fare calculation.

“The in-App wallet allows passengers to simply walk away at the end of the ride without having to pull out cash or even enter a PIN.”

The firm says it has so far signed up 5000 drivers and targets more as it seeks to curve its market share.