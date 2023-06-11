Sabatia Eye Hospital unveils Pediatric Ophthalmology Centre

Sabatia Eye Hospital Saturday launched a Pediatric Ophthalmology Centre, after 27 years of its existence in providing comprehensive eye care health services.

According the Prime Cabinet Secretary who was speaking during the launch, he facility is designed to provide more child-friendly and patient-centered healthcare and enhancing the training of eyecare workers in Kenya and beyond.

“This demonstrates an initiative that should be emulated in harnessing institutions of excellence across various sectors of our economy within the society.” Said Mudavadi.

CS Mudavadi noted that: “Institutions should, therefore, promote good management and embrace a collaboration that promotes a symbol of nationhood and helps attract positive partnerships both locally and beyond the borders.”