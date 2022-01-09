Sabina Chege denies ditching Jubilee for Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has denied ditching Jubilee Party despite speculations that she has joined Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi party.

Speaking at Michuki Technical training Institute in Murang’a, Chege noted that some people were spreading propaganda about her next political move saying she will soon announce the party she will use to seek an elective position in the next general elections.

She admitted that there are issues with the ruling party calling the party’s leadership to put their house in order.

“I’m still a member of the Jubilee party and strongly support Azimio. We want to tell the leadership of Jubilee to put their house in order so that we know the future of the party. If the party will not revamp, then we can use other parties or even vie as independent candidates,” she said during the function which was also attended by her Homa Bay counterpart, Gladys Wanga.

Chege who has shown interest in vying for the Murang’a gubernatorial position further said she is yet to declare the seat she will vie for.

“Soon I will be making my next political move, I can go for the governorship seat or even seek to be a presidential running mate. I will officially announce the seat I will go for in less than one month’s time,” she promised.

Meanwhile, she has urged those yet to register as voters to take advantage of the coming one month of mass registration announced by IEBC and enlist as voters.

“Young people are usually used during campaigns but when it comes to voting they rarely vote. This time we want our youth to vote in leaders of their choice,” she added.

Speaking during the same occasion, Wanga said this time they are targeting to ensure many more women are voted in as governors.

“Last election three women were voted as governors. This time we want the number to go up and we ask Kenyans to have trust in women’s leadership. Am vying for Homa bay governorship and will not back down,” she stressed.

Ms Wanga underscored the importance of the Political Parties amendment Bill saying if it is passed it will provide a better platform for the formation and operations of coalitions.

She dismissed claims that the law will bring party zoning, saying a coalition will lay better strategies on how to win more seats from areas where a member party in the coalition is more popular.

The amendment bill which has sailed through in the National Assembly is expected to be debated in the Senate from Tuesday.