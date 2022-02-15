Sabina Chege to appear before IEBC over vote rigging remarks

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege is expected to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) this morning over claims that Jubilee party rigged the 2017 General Elections.

The Commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee summoned the lawmaker last Friday.

The MP is expected to appear at the offices of the electoral body at the Anniversary Towers at 9am to substantiate the claims she made in a public rally in Isibuye in Vihiga County on 10th February 2022 that sparked uproar on social media.

She said that the poll results in 2017 were stolen and the same could happen in the August 9 General Election. She immediately denied making such remarks saying she was misquoted and taken of context.

“Whereas the Commission is seized of a report and material against yourself in regard to violation to clause 6(a) and 6(I) of the Electoral Code of Conduct,” said IEBC.

“You are hereby required to attend the offices of the Commission on the 15th day February 2022 at 9:00 am for examination by the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee over utterances made by yourself at a public rally in Isibuye,” the statement read.