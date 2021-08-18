Saccos risk losing info in cyberattacks

Half of SACCOs risk losing information permanently in case of cyberattacks since they have not extensively implemented a disaster recovery infrastructure.

This is according to the latest SACCO Cybersecurity report by Serianu Cybersecurity that indicates that Saccos have increased their cybersecurity budget by 20 percent in the last 3 years due to growing risks.

Cooperative societies have made efforts to transition to digital banking platforms.

The increase in mobile banking has led to increased cyberattacks with Saccos being targets due to weak IT infrastructure.

The move from physical office operations to online platforms due to Covid-19 saw 30 percent of the respondents report cyber attacks over the last year.

The SACCO Cybersecurity report shows only 58 percent of surveyed SACCOs have a resource managing cybersecurity while 51 percent have not extensively implemented a disaster recovery infrastructure.

In addition, most of the respondents do not audit their vendors.

There has been an increase in cybersecurity investment occasioned by increased awareness on the importance of Cybersecurity, increased attacks targeted towards Saccos as well as digitization and adoption of new technology channels.

21 percent of respondents indicated they never conduct cybersecurity audits while for those who conduct audits, inadequate funds stop the resolution of gaps pointed out.

Wambui Mbesa CEO Intrasoft International EA said there is a need for Saccos to move from outdated ERP systems to secure core banking systems with seamless integrations to the cloud and other emerging technologies.