Sacked flower farm workers receive relief food

Rotary International and the government have moved to the rescue of hundreds of suffering families including sacked flower farm workers in Naivasha by offering them relief food.

Under the programme, over 600 families mainly in informal centers around the town will receive food items to last them for two weeks.

While distributing the food items, the humanitarian organization said that it was keen to work with other agencies and the State in supporting the affected families.

According to the Naivasha Rotary President Billy Mungai Muturi, many families were sleeping hungry due to the crisis caused by the pandemic.

“We have received support from various organizations in supporting those hardest hit by this pandemic and in the first phase we are targeting 600 families,” he said.

Speaking after distributing food to residents of Kabati, County Council, Kihoto and Mithuri estates, Muturi said that they were keen to support the affected families.

“We have seen tens of people lose their jobs mainly in the flower farms and hotels due to the pandemic and we are doing everything possible to assist them get a meal,” he said.

He added that they were working with members of the provincial administration in identifying the most affected families around Naivasha.

“We are identifying the affected families and inviting them individually to collect the food relief and masks from the Chiefs offices so as to avoid crowding,” he said.

Kabati Chief Faith Waiganjo admitted that flower farm workers and those working in Lake Naivasha had been adversely affected by the pandemic.

While thanking Rotary for the support, Waiganjo noted that the number of needy cases in the area was very high.

“These donations will go along way assisting the suffering families and we urge other partners to come on board,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries Harrison Gachugu termed the donation as God-sent adding that many families were sleeping hungry.

“This is a very big day for us as we shall be able to have a proper meal after days of suffering caused by this pandemic,” he said.

Naivasha has been one of the towns hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen hundreds of flower farm and hotel workers sent home.

The lakeside town is home to over fifty flower and vegetable farms and since the first case was reported over 60 percent of the workers have been sent home.