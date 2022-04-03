Sacramento shooting: At least six dead in centre of California state capital

At least six people have been killed and 10 injured in a shooting in the centre of Sacramento, police in California’s state capital say.
People fled through the streets after rapid gunfire rang out in an area packed with restaurants and bars in the early hours of Sunday.
Police nearby responded to the gunfire and came across a “very large crowd”, police chief Katherine Lester said.
No suspect is yet in custody in the wake of the shootings.
“This is a really tragic situation,” Chief Lester said.
The officer said investigators had arrived at the scene and urged the public to come forward with any information that might help identify those responsible.
The shooting took place at around 02:00 (09:00 GMT) in an area at 10th Street and K that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.
It is also only a few streets from the state Capitol building.
Community activist Berry Accius reached the scene at about 02:30 after a city council member called him about the shooting.
“The first thing I saw was like victims,” he was quoted as saying by CBS News.
“I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?'”