Sadiq adds to Nigeria injury casualty ahead of Afcon 2023

Prior to the Africa Cup of Nations finals, Nigeria suffered yet another injury setback as their striker, Paul Onuachu, was forced to withdraw from the competition owing to a knee ailment, as revealed by officials on Friday.

Forward Victor Boniface and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi have already left Nigeria due to injuries, and attacker Kelechi Iheanacho is scheduled to travel to the Ivory Coast on Saturday owing to a muscular issue.

With a knee injury, Real Sociedad striker Sadiq has been questionable for a while, but two days before Nigeria’s tournament opener against Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan on Sunday, he was formally ruled out.

Onuachu, 29, has spent this season on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor from Southampton, where he has scored nine league goals in 15 starts. He last played for Nigeria on March 20, 2023.

Nigeria will also face hosts Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau in Group A.

The Super Eagles will be in Ivory Coast chasing for a 4th title.