Safari Classic: Champ Chager ready to take the bull by its horn

Kenya’s Baldev Singh Chager is determined to fight despite anticipated wet weather at the forthcoming East African Safari Classic Rally.



The defending champion believes the ongoing rains will definitely make the event a tough muddy outing where most drivers will be compelled to change tact.



But the Kabras Sugar Racing driver says he will have no choice other than “to take the bull by its horns”.

“The Flying Singh” will team up with Gareth Dawe in a Porsche 911. He hopes to become the second ever driver after compatriot Rob Collinge (winner in 2003 and 2005) to accomplish back-to-back wins ahead of the 11th edition which revs off at Vipingo Ridge on December 9.

“I haven’t sat in the Porsche for a while. We’ve not even managed a test yet as it’s been a little busy for me. But the Menengai boys in Nakuru have the car up and running and we should manage a shakedown very soon just to get a feel of the car and a little seat time,” said Chager.

But Chager is not sure what to expect in this event to be after all the rains that have pounded the rally route since.

“We really don’t know what to expect as the route is always a secret. But it’s the same for everyone, so, we have to take the bull by the horns and take it as it comes. As always we have the Kabras brand backing our team and may have some co-sponsors but yet to be confirmed,” he continued.

“We just have a few days to carry out the final checks as well for the service team, cars, members and always last minute items that need attention that somehow always come up in rallying,” said Chager.

Chager emerged the winner of the belated tenth edition of the Safari Classic that ended in Watamu last year.

The multiple Kenya National Rally Championship winner clocked 16:40:10.6 after the closing 24th stage to win the nine-day contest after taking a consecutive lead for eight days.

Patrik Sandell of Sweden clocked 16:47:54.5hours to eclipse Hall of Fame legend Ian Duncan from second place. Duncan settled for third in 17:12:12.4 hours.

Meanwhile, the nightstops for this year’s East African Safari Classic have been announced. They are as follows:-

Saturday: December 9: Prologue (Vipingo Ridge)

Sunday December 10: Day 1: Mombasa to Voi (Voi Wildlife Lodge)

Monday December 11: Day 2: Voi to Amboseli (Amboseli Sopa Lodge)

Tuesday December 12: Day 3: Amboseli to Naivasha (Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort)

Wednesday December 13: Day 4: Naivasha to Nairobi (Tamarind Tree Hotel)

Thursday December 14: Day 5:: Rest Day (Tamarind Tree Hotel)

Friday December 15; Day 6: Nairobi to Amboseli (Amboseli Sopa Lodge)

Saturday December 16: Day 7: Amboseli (Amboseli Sopa Lodge)

Sunday December 17: Day 8: Amboseli to Voi (Voi Wildlife Lodge)

Monday December 18: Day 9: Voi to Ukunda (Diamonds Leisure Beach and Golf Resort)