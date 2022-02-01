Safari Classic Rally secures new sponsorship from Safaricom

Safaricom on Tuesday announced a Ksh 6 million sponsorship to the 10th Edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally, through its fintech platform MPESA.

During an event in Nairobi, Managing Director of MPESA Africa Sitoyo Lopokoiyit handed over a dummy cheque to Rally Manager for East Africa Safari Classic, Sinder Sudle.

“We are looking forward to a safe rally across the country. As Safaricom, this sponsorship is critical in ensuring that spectators can come, but also that the rally can be held in a safe manner…We really believe in sports and have spent over one billion Kenya shillings in various sporting activities,” said Lopokoiyit.

The rally is set to run for 9 days from February 10th through to the 18th.

Kicking off in Naivasha, participants will compete across the country, next racing in Sarova Woodlands in Nakuru, Aberdare Prestige in Nanyuki, Kilima Camp in Amboseli Salt Lick Lodge at Taita Hills, and lastly wrapping up at the coast at Ocean Sports in Watamu.

“We have 48 entrants for this event, of which over 50% of these are from outside Kenya. We have a lot of foreign entries, as this event becomes more and more popular,” said Subtle.

“The event is covering over 5000 kilometers, and going through 14 counties…we want to take it back to the people, as opposed to the WRC and KNRC which are restricted to a very small area. So, people are very excited.”

The East African Safari Classic Rally is this year running its tenth edition, having been initiated in 2003, taking place every 2 years.

The classic rally came about as a rebirth of the famous Safari Rally, but for classic cars. This year, the limit is on cars. built before 1986.

“The Classic Rally for me is really the epitome of rally, why? Because of the older classic cars, but also the beauty of it, as drivers go around the country,” added Lopokoiyit.

Safaricom joins a roster of sponsors that includes Standard Group, WhiteCap, and Aquamist.