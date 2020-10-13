Greg Snow and Eric Ooko moved to the top of the leader board after day two of the second leg of of Safari Golf tour at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Snow, a winner of five events last season, fired three under par 69 in the second round despite dropping a shot at the home green, after missing the green on two.

He had also dropped a shot in the first nine’s third hole and was critical of his game on the greens.

“Some greens are slow while others are very fast, and so it makes it difficult to understand them. I would have easily brought a lower score that three under par’’ said Snow.

Golf Park’s Eric Ooko made an early birdie at the par five-second and went two under at the second par five-seventh, then picked up a birdie at the par four-11th .

. He remained steady on three under until at the 18th where he was just at the fringe for two, made a poor chip, to drop his only shot of the day to tie at the top with Snow on two under par 142.

“I am happy with my round, it feels good sharing the lead though I had several birdie chances which would have easily take me up on my own, but will see how it goes tomorrow’’ said Ooko, who lost last year’s Royal leg to Golf Park’s Tony Omulli in a play-off .

Day one leader John Wangai made six bogeys with only two birdies, to drop to sixth place on level par 144 after a 75 in the second round.

“I was a bad day for me, as nothing worked well the way I had anticipated. There are however two more rounds to be played, so will try and made some improvement’’ Wangai said.

A total of 24 players including two junior amateurs, made the seven over par 151 cut and will battle it out along with the surviving pros in the remaining two rounds of the KSH.one million tournament.

The two are Muthaiga’s MutahiKibugu and Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala. Kibugu shot one under par 71 to tie for third place with Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi and former Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series champion Samuel Njoroge who also shot one under par 71 for a two rounds total of 143.

The leader board after round two

Golfer Club Score Greg Snow Muthaiga 73, 69 = 142 Eric Ooko Golf Park 72, 70 = 142 Mutahi Kibugu A- Muthaiga 72, 71 = 143 Samuel Njoroge Railways 72, 71 = 143 Robson Chinhoi Zim 71, 72 = 143 John Wangai Sigona 69, 75 = 144 Dennis Saikwa Royal 74, 71 = 145 Kopan Timbe Thika Greens 70, 75 = 145 Adel Balala A-Nyali 74, 73 = 147 Simon Ngige Thika 72, 75 = 147

