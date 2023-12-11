Home Sports Golf Safari Golf Tour: Njoroge Kibugu and Mohit take lead at Vetlab

Safari Golf Tour: Njoroge Kibugu and Mohit take lead at Vetlab

Bernard Okumu
Njoroge Kibugu and Mohit registred impressive results to take the leadership of the ongoing second leg of Safari Golf Tour at Vetlab Sports Club.

The second leg of the sixth edition of the Safari tour has also attracted players from Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, as well as hosts Kenya.

45 players advanced to the second round scheduled today. Among the players who fell short of the cut include: P. Kasozi, A. Chelogoi, R. Gaita, Ewan Van, and Shileen Nanji.

The second leg of the tour has been supported by gaming firm BETIKA with the organisers expressing their gratitude for the support.

‘Their commitment to the sport has played a crucial role in elevating the stature of the tournament and providing a platform for golfers to exhibit their skills on an international stage’’, read a communique from tournament organisers.

At stake is the ticket to 8 top players who will feature in next year’s Kenya Open Golf Championship.

Results

SAFARI TOUR – VET LAB SPORTS CLUB
DAY 1 RESULTS 
LEADER BOARD 
Position First name Last name Total To par
T1 Njoroge Kibugu 72 Par
T1 Mohit Mediratta 72 Par
T3 Isaiah Omwoyo 74 +2
T3 Liberty Gumisa 74 +2
T5 George Filex 75 +3
T5 Dennis Saikwa 75 +3
T5 Mike Kisia 75 +3
T5 Jastas Madoya 75 +3
T5 Nuru Mollel 75 +3
T5 Samuel Njoroge 75 +3
T11 Njuguna Ngugi 76 +4
T11 Robinson Owiti 76 +4
T13 Sullivan Muthugia 77 +5
T13 Marvin Kibirige 77 +5
T13 Nelson Simwa 77 +5
T13 Anthony Juma 77 +5
T13 Abraham Galgalo 77 +5
T13 Greg Snow 77 +5
T19 Jacob Okello 78 +6
T19 Eric Ooko 78 +6
T21 Alfred Nandwa 79 +7
T21 Edwin Mudanyi 79 +7
T21 Matthew Wahome 79 +7
T21 CJ Wangai 79 +7
T25 Daniel Nduva 80 +8
T25 Joseph.W Karanja 80 +8
T25 John Karichu 80 +8
T25 Isaac Wanyeche 80 +8
T29 Richard Ainley 81 +9
T29 David Wakhu 81 +9
T29 Nelson Mudanyi 81 +9
T29 Dismas Indiza 81 +9
T29 David Kamulindwa 81 +9
T29 James Karanja 81 +9
T35 Promise Silla 82 +10
T35 John Mburu 82 +10
T35 Paul Chidale 82 +10
T35 Hussein Bagalana 82 +10
T39 Ganeeve Giddie 83 +11
T39 Jeff Kubwa 83 +11
T39 Anthony Irungu 83 +11
T39 Abraham Ainamani 83 +11
T43 Byamukama Vincent 84 +12
T43 Kevin Mabele 84 +12
T45 Frank Matilo 85 +13
T45 Edgar Brian (am) 85 +13
MISSED DAY 1 CUT
MC Ewan Van (am) 86 +14
MC Rodell Gaita 87 +15
MC Andrew Chelogoi 89 +17
MC Philip Kasozi 89 +17
NR Shileen Nanji NR NR

 

 

 

