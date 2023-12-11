Safari Golf Tour: Njoroge Kibugu and Mohit take lead at Vetlab

Njoroge Kibugu and Mohit registred impressive results to take the leadership of the ongoing second leg of Safari Golf Tour at Vetlab Sports Club.

The second leg of the sixth edition of the Safari tour has also attracted players from Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, as well as hosts Kenya.

45 players advanced to the second round scheduled today. Among the players who fell short of the cut include: P. Kasozi, A. Chelogoi, R. Gaita, Ewan Van, and Shileen Nanji.

The second leg of the tour has been supported by gaming firm BETIKA with the organisers expressing their gratitude for the support.

‘Their commitment to the sport has played a crucial role in elevating the stature of the tournament and providing a platform for golfers to exhibit their skills on an international stage’’, read a communique from tournament organisers.

At stake is the ticket to 8 top players who will feature in next year’s Kenya Open Golf Championship.

Results

