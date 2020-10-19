Safari Golf Tour: Simwa and  Indiza in Day one lead at Vet Lab

Nelson Simwa tied with the long-hitting Dismas Indiza on two under par 70 in the opening round of the third leg of the 2020 Safari Tour at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club, Kabete Nairobi

Starting at the back nine, Simwa, picked up an early birdie at the par-four-10th, a birdie that triggered three more birdies at the 12th, 18th and at the start of the front nine.

He, however, dropped two shots at the fifth and seventh holes for the day’s two under par, to tie with Indiza.

“The pin positions were a bit tough for me, I managed to find my way out, save for the two holes. I had a good tee-shot and a good six-iron shot at the fifth hole but had a bad approach shot’’ said Simwa.

Indiza, started the day wobbly, as he dropped a shot right from the word go, but managed to recover well first with an eagle three at the par five-fifth, then birdied the seventh.

A double-bogey at the 14th almost ruined the day, though he managed to par the remaining holes, to at least tie with the home player Simwa.

“I played nine holes at Royal on Friday then came to Vet Lab to see how the course was playing, and that really helped me to understand the greens well here. My strength was chipping and putting though I still have to polish them up’’ said the Mumias based Indiza.

Meanwhile, Sigona’s John Wangai was two shots off the leaders in third place.

Malawi’s Paul Chidale, Robson Chinhoi from Zimbabwe who won the second leg in Limuru, Jacob Okello from Golf Park and Railway’s Samuel Njoroge tied in fourth place with over par 73 each.

A total of 46 players whittled down from 86, proceed to subsequent rounds of the third leg of the One million shillings event whose winner gets a ticket to play at the 2021 Kenya Open.

The leader board;

Nelson Simwa 70

DismasIndiza 70

John Wangai 72

Paul Chidale(Malawi) 73

Robson Chinhoi(Zim) 73

Jacob Okello 73

Samuel Njoroge 73

Justus Madoya 74

HesbonKutwa 74