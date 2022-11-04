Safari Rally confirmed in 14 rounds 2023WRC

The Federation Internationale De I’ Automobile (FIA) has confirmed Safari Rally Kenya in the 14 rounds of the World Rally Championship 2023.

The Federation has said that the FIA World Rally Championship Commission will meet later this month to ratify the draft calendar to ascertain the exact dates of the Safari and Rally Italia Sardegna which are tentatively scheduled for June 29 to July 2, and June 1-4 respectively.

The FIA says these dates could be postponed by a week, subject to the decision of the WRC Commission.

Mexico, Chile and Saudi Arabia are the new rallies in the 2023 championship while the 11th round rally will be hosted by Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic under the European Union flag, according to the draft sent to the Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) today.

Once again Britain has failed to secure a place in the championship for the fourth year running due to a lack of financial guarantees by the government.

The championship starts with the traditional fixture in Rallye Monte Carlo (January 19-22) followed by Sweden (February 9-12) before moving to Mexico (March 16-19).

World Rally Championship 2023 Draft Calendar

1: Rallye Monte Carlo (January 19-22)

2: Rally Sweden (February 9-12)

3: ally Mexico (March 16-19)

4: Croatia Rally (April 20-23)

5: Rally Portugal (May 11-14)

6: Rally Italia Sardegna (June 1-4) *

7: Safari Rally Kenya (June 29-July 2)*

8: Rally Estonia (July 20-23)

9: Rally Finland (August 3-6)

10: Rally Chile (August 31- September 3)

11: Acropolis Rally (September 28- October 1)

12: Central European Rally (October 26-29)

13: Rally Japan (November 16-19)

14: Saudi Arabian Rally (December 1-3)

*These two rallies could be postponed by a week

*The Central European Rally will be based in Germany but will also be run in Austria and Czech Republic

