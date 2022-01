The FIA World Rally Championship for the new season this year will introduce hybrid drivetrains to the sport for the first time. This will take the form of an e-motor that produces 100 Kilowatts fitted to current 1.6 Litres turbocharged inline-4 engine and must be used to power the car when travelling around service parks and through built-up areas when driving between stages. Kenya which hosted a round of the FIA Rally last year will host another round this year from 23rd to 26th June.

