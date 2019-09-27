Safari Rally returns after 17-year absence

The Iconic Safari Rally is back to the World Rally Championship series after 17 years absence.

FIA President Jean Todt made the announcement in Geneva Switzerland on Friday afternoon 27th September 2019.

“On behalf of the FIA, I would like to announce that the Safari Rally has been included in the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship returning the continent of Africa to the world motorsport stage for the first time since 2002 and bringing back the heritage of the safari rally,” said Todt.

Sports Cs Amb Dr Amina Mohammed was exhilarated with the announcement adding that multiple sectors of the Kenyan economy are set to benefit from the WRC Safari Rally.

“The event will be broadcast to over 848 million viewers across the world, this is perfect opportunity to showcase various aspects of the country to the international community”, said Amb Amina.

WRC Safari Rally Project CEO Phineas Kimathi who was tasked with delivering the event said it was a huge moment for Kenya and Africa.

“I thank H.E the President Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta for his immense support towards the project. I laud KCB Bank Kenya for their sponsorship novelty that has seen the safari rally grow from strength to another”, said Phineas.

KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi was delighted with the announcement adding that the leading lender institution remains committed to supporting the WRC Safari Rally.

“This is the dawn of Kenya’s journey back to the World Rally Championship. Indeed this is a huge celebration as Kenya makes its way back to the WRC calendar.

Allow me to thank his Excellency the President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta for the immense support towards the WRC Safari Rally Project. You have walked with us through this journey and we are proud to see it coming to fruition.

Kenya now joins 13 other countries in the prestigious World Rally Championship series.

The WRC Safari rally is scheduled to run on July 3rd -6th in Naivasha Kenya. Baldev Chager won the 2019 WRC Candidate event.