Safari Rally:Preparations for June event at an advanced stage

Preparations for the World Rally Championship, Safari Rally, which will be held June 24th- 27th are at an advanced stage.

Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi revealed that the asphalt Service Park which is being constructed at the Naivasha’s Kenya Wildlife Service Training School is almost complete.

The asphalt area will be the designated zone where world rally Championship Priority 1, 2 and 3 teams will be servicing their cars, and the Contractors are currently working round the clock to complete an ultramodern Presidential Pavilion adjacent to the Service Park area.

Kimathi, who is also the Kenya Motor Sport Federation Chairman noted that the service area will transform into a megacity of its kind where WRC teams will carry out the bulk of their activities on arrival.

“Several containers will be shipped to the country through to the Mai Mahiu dry port. The containers will create a small city around the Service Park area which is what will add immense zest to the event. The essence of this infrastructure is to ensure we run an A1 WRC event.The cars will all be fixed right here at the service park. So it will be a beehive of activity,” Kimathi said.

The event’s return to the global arena was initially scheduled for last year but was postponed to 2021 following global outbreak of Coronavirus

Safari’s Super Special Stage (SSS) will be based at Kasarani Stadium with the power stage being run at Hell’s Gate.

Among the stages that will be run on Safari include Elementaita, Sleeping Warrior, Loldia, Malewa and Kedong among others.

World Rally teams this year are Germany based Hyundai Motorsport, Britain based M-Sport Ford and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Hyundai has the likes of Ott Tanak of Estonia, Thirty Neuville (Belgium), Dani Sordo of Soain and Craig Green of Ireland.

M-Sport Ford has Gus Greensmith (GB), Teemu Suninen (Finland), Adrien Fourmaux (France) and Italian Lorenzo Bertelli.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is fielding the likes of Sebastien Ogier of France, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanpera of Finland, Japanese Takamoto Katsuta.

