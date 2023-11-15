Safari sevens returns with Shujaa and Lionesses in the spotlight

The renowned competition will return after a break in 2018 will be held at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) facilities along Ngong Road in Nairobi from November 17–19.

The famous all eyes are on the current African Rugby Champions Kenya men’s National team, Shujaa and their counterparts, Kenya’s Lionesses who are ranked second in the continent.

The exciting three-day rugby spectacle, scheduled to take place from Friday through Sunday, has finally reached its conclusion, as the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Board proudly declared today.

“We’ve put in extensive work to prepare for Safari Sevens, ensuring it remains a key event in our rugby calendar,” said Sasha Mutai, Chairman of KRU, regarding his anticipation for the competition. It may not have the same grandeur as the 2013 competition, but there is no denying its importance in preserving the event’s heritage.”

Mutai emphasised the significance of the competition by saying, “The Safari Sevens are an important part of Kenya’s rugby growth, exhibiting both local and international talent. Because it marks the beginning of Shujaa’s return to the World Series and their qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, this year is especially significant.”

He continued, “As a key preparatory event for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the tournament offers an invaluable platform for teams like Shujaa and the Lionesses to hone their skills for the international stage.”

Shujaa, Morans, KCB (champions of the National 7s Circuit), Uganda, Samurai, Germany, Red Wailers, Tropic 7s, Western Province, and SA All Stars are among the men’s teams taking part. Kenya’s Lionesses 1 and 2 are competing in the women’s division; Uganda, Tuks Women, and Tropic 7s are competing.

These teams’ participation is essential since it gives the African champions a rare chance to face them on their own pitch, particularly the African squads and global giants.

With sponsors including the Ministry of Sports through Talanta Hela, Tusker, Faiba, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and Rexona, among others, this year’s event has attracted considerable corporate support.

Kenya Rugby Union Commercial Director, Harriet Okach, emphasised the renewed commitment to integrity: “The recent efforts to rebuild trust with our corporate partners have been a cornerstone of our strategy. We’re dedicated to upholding strong governance, aiming to restore the prestige of Kenyan rugby.”

She concluded, “The return of Safari Sevens is a landmark event for Kenyan rugby. It’s an exceptional opportunity for the sport to expand its reach both locally and internationally.”