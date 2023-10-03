Safari Sevens to return in November

The Safari Sevens rugby tournament is set for November 17-19th at RFUEA grounds,Nairobi.

Kenya Rugby Union,KRU, announced the return of the tournament promising of an entertaining edition.

‘’ We are proud to be back! The tournament will bring together top African teams, along with international powerhouses, for an unforgettable showdown that will make rugby history”, said KRU Chairman Sasha Mutai.

Meanwhile the union has announced partnership with an events company Africacentric entertainment so as to enhance the experiences of the fans.

Commenting on the return of the tournament,Marek Fuchs, the ACE Managing Director noted, ‘’We are excited to be back in the mix! We are committed to delivering a top class experience that will dazzle spectators with its unique blend of thrilling gameplay, elevated FAN experience, and world-class athleticism. Turudi Grao! ’’.

The Union is set to reveal the teams and invitational sides expected to grace the tournament that will be marking 27years.