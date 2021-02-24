Safari Tour Series:Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi takes lead as Karen leg enters final  day

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi took the leadership of the ongoing Safari Tour Golf series final leg at Karen Country Club ,Nairobi after a brilliant round of six under par 66 which gave him a three rounds total of 12 under par 201, ahead of the final round on Wednesday.

Playing along with Kenya’s Dismas Indiza and Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh, Chinhoi made a bogey at the third hole, the only bogey for the day, then he made four straight birdies thereafter, to carry to the back nine a three under par.

He then birdied the 10th where he drove to about 50 yard to the green, chipped on well and made an easy birdie.

This was followed by another birdie at the 11th and at the 15th for three under and the day’s six under par.

“I had a some fabulous shots, and I am very happy that, my game plan for the Magical Kenya Open in very much in place’’ said Chinhoi .

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige shot an impressive five under par 66 to move to third place on seven under par 206 behind Dismas Indiza who finished the day in second place.

The long hitting Indiza had a smooth front nine where he picked up a birdie at the first hole, and made it four under after picking up more birdies at the sixth, eighth and ninth.

He drove onto the green at the 10th, missed a two by a foot for an easy birdie which put him on 10 under par, same with Chinhoi who had also birdied the hole.

Both drove to the left rough at the 11th, pushed his approach shot to the left, chipped on well but missed the birdie while Chinhoi who was onto the green for two, made his birdie.

Indiza remained on course, playing rather a conservative game though at the 18th, he blocked to the right trees, he overshot the green and had to chip back. He missed a footer for a par to drop his only shot of the day.

“Today I wanted to take a shot after a shot, and was able to make several birdies with the only bad second shot the last hole being the only draw-back, but not to worry, there is another round tomorrow and who knows what can happen’’ said Indiza who said his main focus now is the Magical Kenya Open.

“The greens are still slow but I am sure they will continue working on them, otherwise the course at the moment is playing well’’ added Indiza whose nine under par total of 204 left him three shots behind the leader.

Thika based Ngige on the other hand made six birdies with only a bogey at the 13th having made birdies at the fifth, sixth, and at the ninth, in addition to the back to back birdies at the 11th and 12th and a nice one at the 17th. It was not a good round for Nigeria’s Odoh as he dropped three straight shots after picking up a birdie at the second hole, dropped one more shot at the 12th for two over par 73 to drop to fourth where he tied with John Wangai on four under par 209.

“My take off from the tee was just bad and it real made me drop a number of shots as I was struggling to make some recovery in almost every hole, but will see how it works tomorrow’’ said Odoh.