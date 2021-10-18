Safaricom announces planned interruption of M-Pesa services

Giant telco, Safaricom, has announced a planned interruption of M-Pesa services starting Tuesday 23:59hrs to Wednesday 0400hrs.

In a statement on Monday, the leading telecommunication service provider said the four-hour interruption, all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.

“Our MPESA services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on Tuesday starting from 2359 hours to Wednesday 0400 hrs. During the maintenance, all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable,” the statement read.

Safaricom said the timing of the maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least convenient of all customers.

“To support this continued transformation, we regularly undertake enhancements and maintenance of our systems from time to time,” it added.