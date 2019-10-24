Safaricom appoints Peter Ndegwa as CEO

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
Safaricom appoints Mr Peter Ndegwa as new CEO
Safaricom board of directors has on Thursday appointed Mr Peter Ndegwa as the company’s Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2020.

Mr Ndegwa joins Safaricom from of Diageo Continental Europe where is the current Managing Director.

“Peter brings a wealth of experience in General  Management, Commercial and Business  Strategy, Sales and Finance  Operations, having spent over  25 years in various roles within the Financial Services and Fast-Moving  Consumer  Goods (FMCG) sectors in Africa and Europe,” read a statement from Safaricom.

In his current role, Ndegwa oversees the operations of Diageo PLC in 50 countries in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia, Middle East and North Africa region.

He has previously served for seven years as CEO in Guinness Nigeria PLC and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, where he transformed the two operations to deliver a double-digit growth by investing in people, introducing new brands and reorganising the businesses.

Prior to that, Peter served for eight years across a range of senior Executive Director roles at EABL (a Diageo subsidiary) based in Nairobi. Serving as the Group Chief

Finance Officer (CFO), Group Strategy Director, Sales Director, and as an Executive Director on the EABL Board, he was part of the team that saw the EABL business more than doubled in value  – and winning the coveted  Most Respected  Business Award in East Africa for five years in a row.

Peter Ndegwa is credited with the development of an affordable-beer strategy for EABL resulting in the production of new brands such as Senator beer. Senator beer became one of the most successful innovations by Diageo that has been featured in the Harvard Business Review.

Peter holds an MBA from the London Business School and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Nairobi.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

“We are confident that he will carry on our vision of transforming lives while keeping us focused on meeting our customers’ needs and holding us to our new commitment of being Simple, Transparent and Honest,” read the statement.

