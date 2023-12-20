Safaricom attains Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certification

This accreditation will enable the Company to issue virtual cards to enable tap to pay global payments for partners such as Google, Uber, Microsoft, among others

Safaricom has been accredited with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certification, a worldwide standard of data security for businesses that process card transactions, by the PCI Security Standard Council (PCI SSC).

The approval will now enable the company be a global payment facilitator for partners such as Google, Uber, Microsoft, among others and is part of its agenda to transform from a telco to a tech co by 2025.

“Safaricom has always been driven by the desire to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers. As we navigate the digital landscape, security remains at the heart of everything we do. This certification for M-PESA is a recognition of our dedication to safeguarding financial transactions of our customers,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The approval means the company can begin offering various solutions such as tap to pay, and merchants receive on-line and in-person card payments from its customers. Fintechs and Financial institutions are equally set to leverage on the card processing capabilities empowering them to provide end to end mobile and card payment solutions.

With the certification, Safaricom will become part of a few institutions in Africa that can create a regional payment switch system while safeguarding customers, merchants and partners payment data.

The company can now enhance API capability to grow developers on the M-PESA platform to provide enhanced services and expand the portfolio of mobile money services and payment solutions.

“With this development, our customers can rest assured that our processes ensure that their data is protected at all times. It also means that our partners can access more innovative and secure solutions for their clientele,” said Mr. Ndegwa.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard is a globally recognised standard that offers a comprehensive framework to safeguard sensitive customer information during transactions. It ensures robust controls and security measures are in place to protect against data breaches, fraud and unauthorised access.