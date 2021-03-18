Safaricom bags top taxpayer award with Kshs. 98B paid duties

Safaricom Plc has been awarded the 2020 top taxpayer in the country under the Large Taxpayers category by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The telco which paid Kshs. 98 billion in duties and taxes in addition to Kshs. 20 billion in dividends to the Government of Kenya has been awarded for “outstanding contribution to the development of our economy through diligent payment of taxes.”

“We also acknowledge that this recognition of top taxpayer, which we have now won 13 years in a row, is a result of our commitment to make a difference by supporting the economy through job creation, duties and taxes and meaningful partnerships,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

According to the firm, during the period, it sustained more than one million jobs directly and indirectly and spent Kshs. 58 billion on local procurement.

In the past 5 years, the firms’ cumulative taxes also amounted to Kshs. 409 billion, including Kshs. 95 billion in dividends.

“We are here today with the blessings of His Excellency the President, to present you with the award for the Top Taxpayer of the year 2020. This award represents His Excellency’s recognition for Safaricom as the Top Taxpayer for having demonstrated highest tax revenue and exceptional compliance in payment and filing across all tax heads,” said Dr. Rispah Simiyu, Commissioner, Domestic Taxes Department, Kenya Revenue Authority.

Safaricom continues to implement measures to cushion customers and Kenyans from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has contributed more than Kshs. 10 billion in money, goods and services to the fight against the COVID-19.

To ensure that the country stays connected, network stability remains to be a key pillar in supporting the usage in M-PESA, voice, SMS and data.

Safaricom is committed to support the government during these unprecedented times and urges the government to balance revenue recovery with encouraging business renewal and growth as we look ahead to the post-pandemic revival of the economy.