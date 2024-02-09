Safaricom blames third party apps for M-pesa SMS hitches

Safaricom Plc has blamed the use of third party messaging applications by customers for delays in receiving confirmation texts from M-pesa upon completing a transaction.

Since last week, Safaricom users have not been able to receive confirmation messages on time after paying for goods and services or receiving money.

According to the telco, the delays have manly been flagged on Android platforms which use third party SMS apps. Some users have however experienced the glitch on default SMS apps.

“We have noted that some of our customers are not receiving messages from Safaricom or M-pesa,” Safaricom said in a notice to customers following complaints from users.

“This issue is affecting customers with Android phones who are using third party SMS apps,” added the firm.

Among notable third party apps include among others, Pulse SMS, Textra SMS and Chomp SMS.

There have also been cases where users received confirmation messages as spam despite the SMS not being flagged as spam by the end user.

Some users also had instances where delayed messages would be received a day later or after triggering checking for balance on their mobile money wallets.

The firm is now advising users find m-pesa messages under spam or blocked messages and unblock them in order to resolve the challenge.

This will ensure all Safaricom and m-pesa messages are moved to the main inbox.

Data from Communications Authority indicates that as of September last year, Safaricom had the largest SMS traffic at 10.9 billon out of 12.2 billon total messages received or sent in three months to September 2023.