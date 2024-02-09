Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, was Friday inaugurated as the 2nd Chancellor of the Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) marking the beginning of his 5-year term as Chancellor.

Peter Ndegwa succeeds Dr. James Mwangi, CBS, CEO of Equity Group Holdings Plc, who has served for 10 years as the 1st chancellor.

The appointment of Peter Ndegwa as Chancellor further underscores the university’s dedication to leveraging industry expertise and collaboration to enrich its academic programs and innovation endeavors.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chancellor at Meru University of Science and Technology. As I embark on this new journey, I am filled with a sense of purpose and dedication to advancing the mission of Meru University of Science and Technology. I am excited about the opportunity to work collaboratively with the university’s leadership, faculty, students, and the broader community to build upon the strong foundation of academic integrity and innovation and lead our university to new horizons. That is a task I wholeheartedly embrace and to which I will devote myself with great passion and energy in the years to come,” Peter Ndegwa remarked in his acceptance speech.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Romanus Otieno, the Vice-Chancellor of Meru University of Science and Technology, expressed his delight at Ndegwa’s Inauguration, stating, “It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome our new Chancellor, Peter Ndegwa. Ndegwa’s illustrious career at Safaricom PLC, a leading communications company in Africa, speaks volumes about his leadership acumen and dedication to transformative change.”

Adding that: “Ndegwa’s commitment to technology as a tool for addressing societal needs is truly commendable. His visionary leadership at Safaricom, marked by a strategic shift towards a purpose-led technology company, is an inspiration for us all. We are excited about the potential for collaboration and growth under his guidance.”

On his part, the founding Chancellor and Equity Group CEO Dr James Mwangi said; “I extend my warmest welcome and full support to Peter Ndegwa as he takes over the leadership of this great university as the 2nd chancellor. I have no doubt that he will continue to keep alive the vision and mission of this institution more so in building on the foundation of academic excellence, innovation and a commitment to societal impact.”

Established as a full-fledged university following the award of its charter on March 1st, 2013, Meru University of Science and Technology has continually strived to foster a culture of innovation, research, and academic excellence.