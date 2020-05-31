Safaricom closes TRM shop after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
Leading Telecommunications Company in the country Safaricom has closed down its Thika Road Mall shop after one staff tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa, the employee is currently in isolation and receiving appropriate medical attention.

Staff members who were working with the affected member were also informed and currently undergoing counselling.

“They are undergoing counselling and screening to ensure their safety and wellbeing,” said Ndegwa through a statement to newsrooms.

“Following this occurrence, our Thika Road Mall shop has been closed temporarily for cleaning and sanitization,” he said.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our topmost priority. We are fully supporting our affected colleagues and their families, through the recovery period by providing all necessary medical care and psychosocial support required, ensuring their wellbeing,” he added.

Safaricom has urged its customers to seek services from other nearby shops, as well as through self-service channels which include; Zuri Chatbot, MySafaricom App and our Interactive Voice Biometric System.

