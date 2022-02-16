Safaricom customers to enjoy bonus data in new campaign

Safaricom has unveiled a new data campaign dubbed Nyakua Data Dabo Dabo, which will see customers enjoy 100pc bonus data upon attaining their daily data targets.

The campaign, which builds on the successful Stori Ibambe program that was introduced in 2015 to reward airtime usage, now enables both prepay and postpay customers to enjoy more internet for less.

Customers can check their daily targets on MySafaricom App and usage by dialling *544# and selecting ‘0’ – Nyakua Bonus.

“Our aim is to enable digital lifestyles by expanding our network coverage, availing data bundles that offer more value and facilitating access to affordable 4G devices.

Through this campaign, we seek to democratize data and enable our customers to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the internet,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO – Safaricom PLC.

During the campaign, customers will only be awarded bonus data once a day, which will be valid until midnight. The bonus data can be used to browse, stream, and do more with the internet.

Nyakua Data Dabo Dabo is part of Safaricom’s data campaign dubbed Mwelekeo Ni Internet, which aims to give customers more value through data offers such as Tunukiwa – *444#, enable access to affordable 4G devices through Lipa Mdogo Mdogo and showcase the transformative power of the internet.