Safaricom extends free digital learning as schools remain closed

Safaricom has extended free access to digital education content for primary and secondary school students to 8th September 2020 following the extended closure of learning institutions.

The content, which is approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), has been free to access from April 2020. Since then, more than 10 million education bundles have been redeemed to access e-learning platforms, while over 1.8 million learners have accessed the SMS-based Shupavu291 platform by Eneza Education.

“Safaricom’s intervention of providing data bundles to access e-content from the Kenya Education Cloud has provided an opportunity for more learners to access lessons from home. Parents and guardians should take advantage of this initiative and encourage their children to benefit from this offer,” said Dr. Joel Mabonga, Ag. Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

With learning institutions set to remain closed for an extended period, e-learning material on the Kenya Education Cloud by KICD and Mwalimoo by Eneza Education will be accessible at no cost via the free daily 100MB education bundle available on *544#. The bundle is also usable on the Viusasa and Longhorn e-learning platforms, which charge a subscription fee.

Learners can also access revision content and ask a teacher questions via SMS through Eneza Education’s Shupavu291, which is accessible by dialing *291# or by sending the word LEARN to 20851.

“Waiving the daily fees on Shupavu291 has seen the number of learners accessing our platform every day grow by over 400%. It is also pleasing to note that around 64% of the learners are female, with over 46% of learners using their mothers’ phones. These statistics are pleasing, especially at such a time when there’s often fear that household chores and other domestic economic activities might interfere with learning for girls,” said Wambura Kimunyu, Eneza Education CEO.

“We are driven by the purpose of transforming lives, and education is one of the greatest agents of transformation. Our role is to promote inclusive digital learning by leveraging our extensive coverage and working with like-minded partners to empower parents and learners across the country,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.