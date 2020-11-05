Safaricom eyes additional 4 million customers with new mobile numbers

Safaricom is seeking additional 4 million customers on its network with the roll out of four new phone number prefixes starting with 0112, 0113, 0114 and 0115 as demand for mobile data soars.

According to the firm, the new phone numbers which are available to customers free of charge will only require a Kshs 50 top up for activation.

The company had earlier indicated its intention to expand data services across the country in coming decades as it sets eyes on 100% 4G coverage in Kenya by close of the year and shift investments to more advanced 5G.

In February this year, Safaricom announced the introduction of 0110 and 0111 prefixes as mobile broadband service showed gradual increase.

“20 years ago, we began Safaricom with 17,000 customers and a commitment to our community to transform lives. Our customers have grown to more than 35 million today on the back of our commitment and on our constant investment on innovation. The new phone numbers we are launching today will help meet a strong demand for our services that is especially driven by new mobile data customers,” said CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Growing demand for data has seen Safaricom introduce ‘4G for Home’ internet that consists of a 4G enabled SIM card and a 4G router that take advantage of Safaricom’s countrywide 4G+ network to provide high speed home internet in areas outside the company’s home fibre coverage.

There are currently 22.6 broadband subscribers in Kenya 97.3 of which are mobile broadband incorporating 3G and 4G.

Latest statistics by Communications Authority indicate that out of 55.2 million mobile subscribers currently, Safaricom takes up 35.6 million or 64.2%, Airtel Kenya 14.6 million, Telkom 3.1 and Equitel 1.7 million.

The firm also commands the lion’s share of mobile data subscriptions which totals to 40.8 million as of June this year, a 68.7% market share.