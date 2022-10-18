Safaricom fired 24 employees engaged in serious offences 

Safaricom fired 24 staff in the 2022 financial year for engaging in serious offences, five of who were reported to law enforcement agencies.

In its sustainability business report, Safaricom says a total of 27 employees faced disciplinary action in the last financial year, three of them were given disciplinary warnings.

In its 2022 Sustainability Business Report, Safaricom indicates that fraud cases within the company were the lowest reported in four years in the year ending March this year.

There were 30 fraud cases in the year 2019, 35 in 2020, 36 in 2021 and 27 in 2022.

In the report, out of 27 staff dismissed, 7 were due to asset misappropriation, 8 for breach of policy, 1 each for data privacy and Negligence of duties and 10 for SIM swap.

This notwithstanding, Safaricom says it will protect customers and their privacy by ensuring the safety and security of its systems, processes, and ecosystems.

At the same time, the telco reported that its total workforce is now 50pc women with 35pc of them in senior management positions.

In the business and sustainability side, Safaricom says it is increasing solar and hybrid sites by 19pc.

A number of corporates are yet to adopt sustainable organizational workflows in realization of Sustainable Development Goals even as climate change quickly becomes a threat to economies.

According to the report, total value Safaricom created for the Kenyan society stood at Ksh 727 billion.

“Safaricom demonstrated resilience in living true to our commitment of being a sustainable purpose-driven business which has delivered consistent returns to shareholders. Our business continues to contribute towards successfully improving the quality of life for Kenyans across the country by delivering a wide range of products, services and initiatives that support businesses, and communities,” said Ndegwa.

On the other hand, M-Pesa social value increased by 14pc to Ksh 275 billion driven by increase in the number of customers, agents, merchants and average number and value of transactions per customer.